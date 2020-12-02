Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: Legco exodus, loyalty oaths, liberal studies overhaul mark legislation’s fifth month

  • November saw opposition lawmakers resign en masse after four colleagues were disqualified, while a man was charged for chanting independence slogans
  • Carrie Lam also revealed an overhaul of liberal studies courses, promising local students will learn about ‘development of nation’ and Basic Law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:08am, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE