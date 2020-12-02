Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong national security law: Legco exodus, loyalty oaths, liberal studies overhaul mark legislation’s fifth month
- November saw opposition lawmakers resign en masse after four colleagues were disqualified, while a man was charged for chanting independence slogans
- Carrie Lam also revealed an overhaul of liberal studies courses, promising local students will learn about ‘development of nation’ and Basic Law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as ‘Giggs’, was arrested under the national security law last month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen