Tung Chee-hwa was the keynote speaker at the opening of the annual China Conference: United States. Photo: Edmond So
Ex-leader Tung Chee-hwa warns that Hong Kong has become one of main sticking points preventing better relations between China and United States
- Tung, a vice-chairman of China’s top political advisory body, says Hong Kong has been an indisputable part of country since British rule ended in 1997
- Former chief executive also noted that China had not ‘intruded in Hong Kong affairs for the past 22 years’
Topic | China Conference: Hong Kong 2020
