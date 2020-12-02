Tung Chee-hwa was the keynote speaker at the opening of the annual China Conference: United States. Photo: Edmond So Tung Chee-hwa was the keynote speaker at the opening of the annual China Conference: United States. Photo: Edmond So
Ex-leader Tung Chee-hwa warns that Hong Kong has become one of main sticking points preventing better relations between China and United States

  • Tung, a vice-chairman of China’s top political advisory body, says Hong Kong has been an indisputable part of country since British rule ended in 1997
  • Former chief executive also noted that China had not ‘intruded in Hong Kong affairs for the past 22 years’

Topic |   China Conference: Hong Kong 2020
Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:33am, 2 Dec, 2020

