Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui is in Denmark to attend a series of meetings on climate change and sustainable development. Photo: Dickson Lee Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui is in Denmark to attend a series of meetings on climate change and sustainable development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui denies being in Denmark to seek political asylum, after he flew to country for meetings on climate change

  • Opposition activist travelled to Scandinavia for a series of meetings on the climate and sustainable development
  • Hui is out on bail after being charged over a protest in July and has vowed to return to the city this week

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:01pm, 2 Dec, 2020

