Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui is in Denmark to attend a series of meetings on climate change and sustainable development. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui denies being in Denmark to seek political asylum, after he flew to country for meetings on climate change
- Opposition activist travelled to Scandinavia for a series of meetings on the climate and sustainable development
- Hui is out on bail after being charged over a protest in July and has vowed to return to the city this week
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui is in Denmark to attend a series of meetings on climate change and sustainable development. Photo: Dickson Lee