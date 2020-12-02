The exterior of the Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen where 12 Hong Kong fugitives have been held for more than 100 days. Photo: Weibo The exterior of the Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen where 12 Hong Kong fugitives have been held for more than 100 days. Photo: Weibo
The exterior of the Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen where 12 Hong Kong fugitives have been held for more than 100 days. Photo: Weibo
Group of 155 lawmakers from around globe demand Carrie Lam fight for return of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in Shenzhen

  • Open letter to leader says continued failure to push for transfer represents a ‘gross abdication’ of her responsibility to city residents
  • Lawmakers from the US, Britain, Germany and Japan among signatories calling for contact to be established between detainees and their families

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:11pm, 2 Dec, 2020

