The exterior of the Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen where 12 Hong Kong fugitives have been held for more than 100 days. Photo: Weibo
Group of 155 lawmakers from around globe demand Carrie Lam fight for return of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in Shenzhen
- Open letter to leader says continued failure to push for transfer represents a ‘gross abdication’ of her responsibility to city residents
- Lawmakers from the US, Britain, Germany and Japan among signatories calling for contact to be established between detainees and their families
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The exterior of the Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen where 12 Hong Kong fugitives have been held for more than 100 days. Photo: Weibo