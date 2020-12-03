Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been remanded in custody. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been remanded in custody. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been remanded in custody. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case after magistrate decides he is a flight risk

  • Lai, and Next Digital executives Royston Chow and Wong Wai-keung charged with defrauding government-owned business
  • All three could face more serious charges as police investigate whether they broke national security law

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:16pm, 3 Dec, 2020

