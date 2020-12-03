Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been remanded in custody. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case after magistrate decides he is a flight risk
- Lai, and Next Digital executives Royston Chow and Wong Wai-keung charged with defrauding government-owned business
- All three could face more serious charges as police investigate whether they broke national security law
