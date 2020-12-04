More than two dozen Hongkongers have been arrested under the national security law since it was adopted on June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee More than two dozen Hongkongers have been arrested under the national security law since it was adopted on June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee
More than two dozen Hongkongers have been arrested under the national security law since it was adopted on June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law has restored order in Hong Kong, but ‘mechanisms’ to guide compliance still needed, says Beijing’s top man in city

  • Luo Huining, director of the liaison office, also says clinging to colonial legal system lay at heart of last year’s social unrest
  • Some residents ignored ‘fundamental change’ in the city’s constitutional basis after the handover, he says at forum marking Constitutional Day

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris LauLilian Cheng
Chris Lau and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:35pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than two dozen Hongkongers have been arrested under the national security law since it was adopted on June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee More than two dozen Hongkongers have been arrested under the national security law since it was adopted on June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee
More than two dozen Hongkongers have been arrested under the national security law since it was adopted on June 30. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE