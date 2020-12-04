Ted Hui, who faces criminal charges in Hong Kong, says he plans to resettle in Britain. Photo: Handout Ted Hui, who faces criminal charges in Hong Kong, says he plans to resettle in Britain. Photo: Handout
Ted Hui, who faces criminal charges in Hong Kong, says he plans to resettle in Britain. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing slams ‘criminal-shielding’ Danish politicians for supporting former Hong Kong lawmaker’s exile bid

  • Ted Hui, who is on bail after being charged in Hong Kong with criminal offences, revealed on Thursday his plan to resettle in Britain
  • Pro-establishment legislators say Hui is evading responsibility for his previous behaviour, supporters say state of justice system forced him to flee

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cheryl HengKanis Leung
Cheryl Heng and Kanis Leung

Updated: 9:02pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ted Hui, who faces criminal charges in Hong Kong, says he plans to resettle in Britain. Photo: Handout Ted Hui, who faces criminal charges in Hong Kong, says he plans to resettle in Britain. Photo: Handout
Ted Hui, who faces criminal charges in Hong Kong, says he plans to resettle in Britain. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE