Elite Hong Kong civil servants resign, raising questions about morale, ‘top-down culture’ and politics in the workplace

  • Presence of highly paid directorate-level seniors among 12 administrative officers who walked away this year considered unusual
  • Two who spoke to the Post said change in culture, lack of agency played bigger role than national security law or new oath for civil servants

Updated: 3:00pm, 5 Dec, 2020

An unusually high number of civil servants who occupy the upper ranks have quit this year. Photo: Nora Tam An unusually high number of civil servants who occupy the upper ranks have quit this year. Photo: Nora Tam
