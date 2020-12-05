Ted Hui, seen arriving in Denmark this week, has landed in Britain, where he intends to remain in self-imposed exile. Photo: Twitter Ted Hui, seen arriving in Denmark this week, has landed in Britain, where he intends to remain in self-imposed exile. Photo: Twitter
Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui lands in London to begin self-exile, laments being ‘totally cut off from Hong Kong’

  • Hui says he intends to focus on getting his family, now also in Britain, settled in before he makes any long-term plans
  • He had previously alleged they had been followed, and had calls and messages intercepted while still in Hong Kong

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 4:03pm, 5 Dec, 2020

