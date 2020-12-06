A new party has been launched with an eye towards running for seats at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, a body it says needs reforming. Photo: Nora Tam A new party has been launched with an eye towards running for seats at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, a body it says needs reforming. Photo: Nora Tam
exclusive | Mainland-born, Hong Kong-based financiers launch new Bauhinia Party aimed at reforming Legco, restraining ‘extremist forces’

  • The pro-establishment party, which plans to register 250,000 members, hopes to support campaigns in ‘elections at all levels’
  • One of three men listed as a founder in Companies Registry filings suggested turning Legco into a bicameral legislature in a recent speech

Phila Siu and Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:01pm, 6 Dec, 2020

