Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elected Lo Kin-hei as its youngest-ever chairman on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elected Lo Kin-hei as its youngest-ever chairman on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elected Lo Kin-hei as its youngest-ever chairman on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Youth movement: Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elects youngest-ever chairman, other fresh faces in leadership shift

  • Lo Kin-hei, 36, says next moves, including how to approach the next Legislative Council elections, will require discussions with membership
  • Political analysts say city’s biggest opposition party must now determine if it should return to its moderate roots or push a more hardline agenda

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:59pm, 6 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elected Lo Kin-hei as its youngest-ever chairman on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elected Lo Kin-hei as its youngest-ever chairman on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Democratic Party elected Lo Kin-hei as its youngest-ever chairman on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE