Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police move to freeze HSBC accounts belonging to fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui’s family, as sources deny it was done earlier
- The former legislator, now self-exiled in Britain, had slammed the bank on Sunday night, saying he and his family had withdrawn their money due to mistrust
- But sources on Monday said his parents HSBC accounts were functioning normally over the weekend
Topic | Hong Kong politics
