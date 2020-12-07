Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP
Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police move to freeze HSBC accounts belonging to fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui’s family, as sources deny it was done earlier

  • The former legislator, now self-exiled in Britain, had slammed the bank on Sunday night, saying he and his family had withdrawn their money due to mistrust
  • But sources on Monday said his parents HSBC accounts were functioning normally over the weekend

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:05pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP
Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui took to social media on Sunday night to say HSBC had frozen, then unfrozen, his parents’ bank accounts. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE