The national security law has changed Hong Kong for the worse, according to Britain’s top envoy in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong The national security law has changed Hong Kong for the worse, according to Britain’s top envoy in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Outgoing British consul general in Hong Kong warns of national security law ‘stifling dissent’

  • Andrew Heyn says relations between British and local officials have been ‘more difficult’ recently, especially in wake of the new law
  • ‘I personally feel it is not the Hong Kong that people know and love,’ Heyn says in parting remarks

Chris LauJeffie Lam
Updated: 7:10am, 8 Dec, 2020

