Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press before her weekly Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam questions Ted Hui’s credibility after criticism of banking sector, insists financial institutions ‘robust as ever’

  • Carrie Lam says self-exiled opposition figure Ted Hui is the ‘culprit’ for any damage done to city’s finance sector
  • The broadside comes amid a flap between Hui and local authorities over the freezing of several bank accounts belonging to him and his family

Updated: 3:59pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday questioned the trustworthiness of a self-exiled former opposition lawmaker who had called into question the independence of the city’s banks, saying if any damage had been done to the financial sector, he was the “culprit”.

Dismissing criticism from ex-lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung – who had called out what he characterised as political pressure on the city’s banking industry after his accounts were frozen – Chief Executive
Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor
sought to reassure investors, saying “Hong Kong’s monetary and financial systems are as robust as ever”.

Speaking ahead of her weekly meeting with advisers on Tuesday, Lam urged the public to consider “what sort of person we are dealing with now”, saying Hui had lied to the Hong Kong courts to jump bail and go into exile in Britain last week.

Former lawmaker Ted Hui has questioned the independence of Hong Kong’s banks after his accounts were frozen. Photo: Dickson Lee
“Is this individual so trustworthy that you should take his words at face value and accuse the Hong Kong financial institutions of doing things which are not in accordance with the law?” she asked.

“If there is any damage to Hong Kong’s financial institutions, the culprit is this individual,” she added.

Hui, a former Democratic Party lawmaker who resigned along with the rest of his camp last month after Beijing ousted four of his colleagues, was out on bail awaiting trial on charges related to last year’s
anti-government protests
.

He left the city for Denmark last week with the court’s permission, ostensibly to attend climate change meetings, only to announce he had decided to enter self-imposed exile in Britain. Shortly after his arrival there, he said that his bank accounts and those of his family members – with HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China – had been frozen.

Police later confirmed they had requested the blocks on the accounts, saying they were in relation to a money-laundering investigation pertaining to a crowdfunding campaign, while also accusing Hui of potentially violating the city’s sweeping
national security law
in a Facebook post. 

In response, Hui posted audit information as evidence that he had not acted inappropriately, and went on to accuse HSBC in particular of being “completely not trustworthy”, asserting that the controversial, Beijing-drafted security law had put pressure on banks. 

Ex-lawmaker Ted Hui reserved special criticism for HSBC. Photo: Bloomberg
Ex-lawmaker Ted Hui reserved special criticism for HSBC. Photo: Bloomberg

The charge carried special resonance in a city whose banks’ professionalism and perceived independence from mainland influence are the backbone of its economy.

On Tuesday, Lam described the information found on “some individual’s” Facebook page as mere “rumours, speculation, wrong information or even lies”.

She said police were obliged to maintain confidentiality, and could not disclose every detail of their investigation, much like the city’s banks.

“This is why we are different from what is seen generally on social media, where everything can be uttered and there is no need to provide proof to defame and smear other institutions and individuals,” she said.

Lam said police would continue their investigation, after which their decision would be handed to the Department of Justice for independent consideration. 

Hui’s bank accounts were not the only ones to be frozen in recent days.

At least three HSBC accounts affiliated with a Hong Kong Christian church were revealed to have been frozen on Tuesday, a move the organisation called an “act of political retaliation” for its support for protesters during last year’s social unrest.

The Post has learned that the blocks on the accounts were similarly linked to accusations of money laundering related to a crowdfunding campaign.

