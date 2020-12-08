“If there is any damage to Hong Kong’s financial institutions, the culprit is this individual,” she added.

anti-government protests Hui, a former Democratic Party lawmaker who resigned along with the rest of his camp last month after Beijing ousted four of his colleagues, was out on bail awaiting trial on charges related to last year’s

He left the city for Denmark last week with the court’s permission, ostensibly to attend climate change meetings, only to announce he had decided to enter self-imposed exile in Britain. Shortly after his arrival there, he said that his bank accounts and those of his family members – with HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China – had been frozen.

national security law Police later confirmed they had requested the blocks on the accounts, saying they were in relation to a money-laundering investigation pertaining to a crowdfunding campaign, while also accusing Hui of potentially violating the city’s sweepingin a Facebook post.

In response, Hui posted audit information as evidence that he had not acted inappropriately, and went on to accuse HSBC in particular of being “completely not trustworthy”, asserting that the controversial, Beijing-drafted security law had put pressure on banks.

The charge carried special resonance in a city whose banks’ professionalism and perceived independence from mainland influence are the backbone of its economy.

On Tuesday, Lam described the information found on “some individual’s” Facebook page as mere “rumours, speculation, wrong information or even lies”.

She said police were obliged to maintain confidentiality, and could not disclose every detail of their investigation, much like the city’s banks.

“This is why we are different from what is seen generally on social media, where everything can be uttered and there is no need to provide proof to defame and smear other institutions and individuals,” she said.

Lam said police would continue their investigation, after which their decision would be handed to the Department of Justice for independent consideration.

Hui’s bank accounts were not the only ones to be frozen in recent days.

At least three HSBC accounts affiliated with a Hong Kong Christian church were revealed to have been frozen on Tuesday, a move the organisation called an “act of political retaliation” for its support for protesters during last year’s social unrest.

The Post has learned that the blocks on the accounts were similarly linked to accusations of money laundering related to a crowdfunding campaign.