Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam questions Ted Hui’s credibility after criticism of banking sector, insists financial institutions ‘robust as ever’
- Carrie Lam says self-exiled opposition figure Ted Hui is the ‘culprit’ for any damage done to city’s finance sector
- The broadside comes amid a flap between Hui and local authorities over the freezing of several bank accounts belonging to him and his family
Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday questioned the trustworthiness of a self-exiled former opposition lawmaker who had called into question the independence of the city’s banks, saying if any damage had been done to the financial sector, he was the “culprit”.
Speaking ahead of her weekly meeting with advisers on Tuesday, Lam urged the public to consider “what sort of person we are dealing with now”, saying Hui had lied to the Hong Kong courts to jump bail and go into exile in Britain last week.
“Is this individual so trustworthy that you should take his words at face value and accuse the Hong Kong financial institutions of doing things which are not in accordance with the law?” she asked.
“If there is any damage to Hong Kong’s financial institutions, the culprit is this individual,” she added.
He left the city for Denmark last week with the court’s permission, ostensibly to attend climate change meetings, only to announce he had decided to enter self-imposed exile in Britain. Shortly after his arrival there, he said that his bank accounts and those of his family members – with HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China – had been frozen.
In response, Hui posted audit information as evidence that he had not acted inappropriately, and went on to accuse HSBC in particular of being “completely not trustworthy”, asserting that the controversial, Beijing-drafted security law had put pressure on banks.
The charge carried special resonance in a city whose banks’ professionalism and perceived independence from mainland influence are the backbone of its economy.
On Tuesday, Lam described the information found on “some individual’s” Facebook page as mere “rumours, speculation, wrong information or even lies”.
She said police were obliged to maintain confidentiality, and could not disclose every detail of their investigation, much like the city’s banks.
“This is why we are different from what is seen generally on social media, where everything can be uttered and there is no need to provide proof to defame and smear other institutions and individuals,” she said.
Lam said police would continue their investigation, after which their decision would be handed to the Department of Justice for independent consideration.
Hui’s bank accounts were not the only ones to be frozen in recent days.
At least three HSBC accounts affiliated with a Hong Kong Christian church were revealed to have been frozen on Tuesday, a move the organisation called an “act of political retaliation” for its support for protesters during last year’s social unrest.
The Post has learned that the blocks on the accounts were similarly linked to accusations of money laundering related to a crowdfunding campaign.