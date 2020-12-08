Talks have been held over the possible introduction of inbound air traveller quotas for Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong fourth wave: city mulls inbound traveller quota as contingency for worsening Covid-19 crisis
- Officials have discussed limiting air arrivals if there is a shortfall of hotels willing to serve as quarantine centres, says government pandemic adviser
- Some 9,000 students expected to fly into Hong Kong from Britain alone this month
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Talks have been held over the possible introduction of inbound air traveller quotas for Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng