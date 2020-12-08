Talks have been held over the possible introduction of inbound air traveller quotas for Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Talks have been held over the possible introduction of inbound air traveller quotas for Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Talks have been held over the possible introduction of inbound air traveller quotas for Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong fourth wave: city mulls inbound traveller quota as contingency for worsening Covid-19 crisis

  • Officials have discussed limiting air arrivals if there is a shortfall of hotels willing to serve as quarantine centres, says government pandemic adviser
  • Some 9,000 students expected to fly into Hong Kong from Britain alone this month

Danny Lee
Updated: 10:00pm, 8 Dec, 2020

