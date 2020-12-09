Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Legislative Council could introduce online meetings as early as Monday, as city’s fourth wave continues
- The legislature’s Secretariat has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings that do not require taking a vote
- The online meetings would neither be regulated by the legislature’s rule book nor covered by the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam