Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Legislative Council could introduce online meetings as early as Monday, as city’s fourth wave continues

  • The legislature’s Secretariat has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings that do not require taking a vote
  • The online meetings would neither be regulated by the legislature’s rule book nor covered by the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:33pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has proposed using Zoom for lower-level meetings as coronavirus cases in the city mount. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE