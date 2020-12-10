The Good Neighbour North District Church had its bank account frozen. Photo: Facebook The Good Neighbour North District Church had its bank account frozen. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong social welfare sector calls for church account frozen in fraud investigation to be restored so services for city’s homeless can continue

  • Thirty-four organisations call for Good Neighbour North District Church to have funds released
  • Police are investigating possible money laundering in connection with HK$25 million in donations

Denise Tsang
Updated: 2:22pm, 10 Dec, 2020

