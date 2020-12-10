It will soon be illegal in Hong Kong to display China’s flag upside down, as seen outside the city legislature on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council apologises for mistake that left Chinese national flag flying upside down for nearly two hours
- National flag displayed upside down outside Legco, an act specified as illegal under tougher laws set to come into force next year
- Legco officials say they are probing the incident and reviewing procedures to ensure it never happens again
