It will soon be illegal in Hong Kong to display China’s flag upside down, as seen outside the city legislature on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council apologises for mistake that left Chinese national flag flying upside down for nearly two hours

  • National flag displayed upside down outside Legco, an act specified as illegal under tougher laws set to come into force next year
  • Legco officials say they are probing the incident and reviewing procedures to ensure it never happens again

Kanis Leung
Updated: 8:44pm, 10 Dec, 2020

