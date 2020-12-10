Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee. Photo: Nora Tam
Don’t be duped by political smear campaign, Hong Kong security chief warns public over criticism of frozen bank accounts
- John Lee did not mention names, but stressed in online article that police action was in accordance with money-laundering laws to protect city’s reputation
- Saga centres on locked accounts linked to former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui, now in self-exile, and the Good Neighbour North District Church
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
