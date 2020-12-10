(Front row, left to right) Activist Nathan Law, British Home Secretary Priti Patel and Beatrice Li, sister of detained fugitive Andy Li, are photographed together in London on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong lashes out at Britain over use of city’s flag in meeting with activists, accuses London of breaching Joint Declaration with new BN(O) visa scheme
- City’s government suggests Britain’s use of the flag in a meeting with Nathan Law and others inappropriately implied he represents Hong Kong
- Government also takes issue with a new visa scheme, maintaining it violates a provision in the Joint Declaration saying former British subjects would not enjoy the right of abode there
