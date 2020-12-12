Kerry Hotel in Hung Hom is on the government’s designated list for quarantine facilities.
Home for Christmas: are Hong Kong’s hotel quarantine measures too late to catch festive arrival peak?
- Travellers to city hit a high last Sunday, with many overseas students returning to serve out quarantine in time for Christmas
- Critics say time needed for hotel buy-in and lack of uniform cost measures for sector contributed to undue delay
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
