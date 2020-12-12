Former lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung (centre) has left Hong Kong and is seeking asylum in the US. Photo: Sam Tsang Former lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung (centre) has left Hong Kong and is seeking asylum in the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung (centre) has left Hong Kong and is seeking asylum in the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung has left Hong Kong, is seeking asylum in the US

  • A group of activists in exile has said Leung left the city at the end of last month after facing ‘profound political persecution’
  • Speaking to the media from Washington, Leung has called for increased sanctions on China over its treatment of Hong Kong

Topic |   Legislative Council oath-taking saga
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 1:54am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung (centre) has left Hong Kong and is seeking asylum in the US. Photo: Sam Tsang Former lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung (centre) has left Hong Kong and is seeking asylum in the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung (centre) has left Hong Kong and is seeking asylum in the US. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE