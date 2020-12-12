storming the Legislative Council chamber He was jailed in September forfour years ago.

Leung at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in September. Photo: Winson Wong

Leung said the surveillance on him “implied that I am on the radar of the Hong Kong government”, and made him feel unsafe in the city, “especially under the vague national security law when police have been granted sweeping new powers”.

On Friday night when Haven Assistance, an overseas coalition founded by Hong Kong activists in exile, announced Leung’s plan to seek asylum in the US, the former lawmaker, in a Facebook post, also declared “the severance of all ties” with his family in Hong Kong and quit localist group Youngspiration.

02:41 Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Baggio Leung seeks asylum in the US

lost an appeal Leung, 34, was among six lawmakers disqualified by a court over improper oath-taking during a swearing-in ceremony in 2016 for newly elected legislators. In September, heand was sentenced over forced entry into Legco four years ago.

On Saturday, Leung said he met US lawmakers throughout the nearly two weeks upon his arrival in Washington, and hoped to meet advisers of President-elect Joe Biden to “sustain the momentum of the bipartisan consensus” on sanctioning China over its actions on Hong Kong.

He said earlier US sanctions that cut off senior mainland and city officials from the global banking system were far from enough.

“Sanctions against [Chief Executive] Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor cannot stop police brutality and political suppression, as she can just continue to stockpile cash at home,” he said. “The US can next target Hong Kong’s financial system, which has been regarded as China’s lifeline, and get state leaders back to the negotiating table.”

Leung is calling for the US to impose sanctions on Hong Kong’s financial system. Photo: Winson Wong

One of the moves Leung urged the US to impose centred on cutting off Hong Kong banks’ access to the SWIFT financial messaging service, or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a primary network used by banks globally to make transactions.

A report from the Bank of China released in July suggested China should prepare for potential sanctions by increasing the use of its own financial messaging network, the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), for transactions.

It is a criminal offence under the national security law enacted on June 30 for any person to “impose sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities” against Hong Kong or China.

Expecting himself to be targeted under the security law which has a reach beyond Hong Kong, Leung added he would also advocate lifeboat policies to help Hongkongers who face political persecution, especially those born after 1997 who are not entitled to British National (Overseas) status, to seek asylum in the US.

Hundreds of activists marching to the British consulate in Admiralty, Hong Kong last year. Photo: Nora Tam

Britain earlier announced it had offered Hongkongers with BN(O) status, as well as their close family members a pathway to full citizenship by confirming their right to work or study in the country for up to five years.

The Hong Kong legislature had asked the courts to declare Leung bankrupt, after he ignored repeated requests to repay about HK$930,000 in debt. He had not covered salary and funds granted to lawmakers to set up offices after getting elected.

Leung admitted he also did not repay around HK$5 million (US$645,053) in legal costs arising from his previous cases. He had been relying on cash with all his bank accounts frozen since 2016, he added.

A month after the swearing-in ceremony, on November 2 that year, Leung and fellow disqualified lawmaker Yau Wai-ching stormed a council meeting in an attempt to retake their oaths.

Separately, former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung fled Hong Kong earlier this month and announced he was going into self-imposed exile in Britain. Hui was out on bail awaiting trial over charges stemming from last year’s anti-government protests.

Haven Assistance’s co-founders are former detained British consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-kit, prominent student activist Brian Leung Kai-ping, bookseller Lam Wing-kee and pro-independence activist Ray Wong Toi-yeung, who was granted political asylum by Berlin in 2018.