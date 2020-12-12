The government has made it mandatory for public officials who joined the service from July 1 to sign a declaration pledging allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam The government has made it mandatory for public officials who joined the service from July 1 to sign a declaration pledging allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
The government has made it mandatory for public officials who joined the service from July 1 to sign a declaration pledging allegiance.
Civil servants may be asked to quit their jobs if they refuse to pledge allegiance to Hong Kong, Basic Law, minister says

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says embracing the Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the city are primary requirements for public officials
  • Those who seriously breach the promise could also violate the national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing, minister says

Kanis Leung
Updated: 5:19pm, 12 Dec, 2020

