Bank of China building on Connaught Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam Bank of China building on Connaught Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Bank of China building on Connaught Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Bank of China cited ‘commercial and administrative reasons’ for closing account of Hong Kong fugitive detained on mainland, family says

  • Bank of China informed fugitive Tang Kai-yin by a letter last month it had closed his account for ‘commercial and administrative reasons’
  • The bank was last week accused of freezing the accounts of self-exiled former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui, his wife and his parents

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:16pm, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bank of China building on Connaught Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam Bank of China building on Connaught Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Bank of China building on Connaught Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE