Activist Lee Cheuk-yan (centre) says supporters of the alliance he leads now prefer the anonymity of donating in cash. Photo: AFP
Donations to Hong Kong activist groups, opposition scrutinised as police freeze bank accounts, allege money-laundering activities
- Cases involving ex-lawmaker Ted Hui, church are the latest to raise questions about crowdfunding
- Police must probe suspicions of wrongdoing, but lawyers say frozen assets are locked up a long time
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Activist Lee Cheuk-yan (centre) says supporters of the alliance he leads now prefer the anonymity of donating in cash. Photo: AFP