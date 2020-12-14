Activist Lee Cheuk-yan (centre) says supporters of the alliance he leads now prefer the anonymity of donating in cash. Photo: AFP Activist Lee Cheuk-yan (centre) says supporters of the alliance he leads now prefer the anonymity of donating in cash. Photo: AFP
Donations to Hong Kong activist groups, opposition scrutinised as police freeze bank accounts, allege money-laundering activities

  • Cases involving ex-lawmaker Ted Hui, church are the latest to raise questions about crowdfunding
  • Police must probe suspicions of wrongdoing, but lawyers say frozen assets are locked up a long time

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:17am, 14 Dec, 2020

