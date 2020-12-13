Civil servants will soon have to sign a pledge of allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong civil servants will not be held criminally liable just for refusing to pledge allegiance to city, Basic Law, minister says
- But Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip stops short of completely eliminating the prospect of employees facing prosecution over the oath
- All 180,000 civil servants will soon be required to sign a declaration pledging allegiance to the city and promising to uphold mini-constitution
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Civil servants will soon have to sign a pledge of allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam