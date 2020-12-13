Civil servants will soon have to sign a pledge of allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam Civil servants will soon have to sign a pledge of allegiance. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong civil servants will not be held criminally liable just for refusing to pledge allegiance to city, Basic Law, minister says

  • But Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip stops short of completely eliminating the prospect of employees facing prosecution over the oath
  • All 180,000 civil servants will soon be required to sign a declaration pledging allegiance to the city and promising to uphold mini-constitution

Chris Lau
Updated: 9:43pm, 13 Dec, 2020

