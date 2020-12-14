The alliance has organised the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Felix Wong The alliance has organised the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Felix Wong
The alliance has organised the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Organiser of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigils cuts back team to reduce ‘political risk’ from national security law

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China reduces governing committee from 20 members to 14
  • Prominent mainland legal professor last month accused alliance of breaching the national security law, calling it a ‘colour revolution organisation’

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:50am, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The alliance has organised the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Felix Wong The alliance has organised the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Felix Wong
The alliance has organised the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong for decades. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE