Carrie Lam sits down with Xi Jinping during last year’s annual visit to Beijing. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong fourth wave: Carrie Lam’s Beijing meeting with President Xi postponed amid pandemic
- Carrie Lam’s official Beijing visit typically held this time every year, but sources expect it be to delayed until she has epidemic under control, state officials’ diaries are clearer
- Delay to next year would mark first time chief executive has not made the trip in December since Hong Kong’s 1997 handover
