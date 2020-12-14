People walk up the steps at a border-crossing facility leading into Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg People walk up the steps at a border-crossing facility leading into Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
People walk up the steps at a border-crossing facility leading into Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hundreds from Hong Kong, Macau apply for five civil service openings in Shenzhen created under Greater Bay Area plan

  • The positions in mainland China pay less than local government posts, but pro-establishment figures call it a ‘golden opportunity’ to build networks
  • The weekend applications come two months after President Xi Jinping urged Hong Kong youths to spend time living and working across the border

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:20pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk up the steps at a border-crossing facility leading into Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg People walk up the steps at a border-crossing facility leading into Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
People walk up the steps at a border-crossing facility leading into Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE