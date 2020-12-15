Hong Kong’s chief executive has hit out at rumours circulating around the procurement process for the Sinovac Biotech vaccine. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s chief executive has hit out at rumours circulating around the procurement process for the Sinovac Biotech vaccine. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam blasts ‘malicious’ rumours over government procurement of mainland China vaccine

  • Funding approval bid within two weeks for fourth Covid-19 relief package, Lam adds, with deal thought to be worth in region of HK$24 billion
  • Chief executive declines to comment on reasons for the delay to her annual official trip to Beijing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengChris Lau
Lilian Cheng and Chris Lau

Updated: 12:59pm, 15 Dec, 2020

