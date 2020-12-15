Adam Ma, 30, has been charged with attempt to incite secession. Photo: Facebook
National security law: Hongkonger charged with secession over alleged independence chants denied bail for second time
- Adam Ma, 30, is said to have committed his alleged offences at 10 different locations between August 15 and November 22
- All four of the men charged under the Beijing-imposed legislation, media mogul Jimmy Lai most recently, have been denied bail
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Adam Ma, 30, has been charged with attempt to incite secession. Photo: Facebook