Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui announced he would remain in Britain on December 3 while out on bail. Photo: Winson Wong Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui announced he would remain in Britain on December 3 while out on bail. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui announced he would remain in Britain on December 3 while out on bail. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong security chief says fugitive ex-lawmaker ‘hypocritical and cowardly’, freezing of bank accounts not tied to jumping bail

  • John Lee’s statements at Legco on Wednesday accompanied news that Ted Hui’s district councillor salary was frozen on news of his self-exile
  • The former Democratic Party lawmaker fled the country while out on bail awaiting charges tied to last year’s protests, actions at Legco

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:25pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui announced he would remain in Britain on December 3 while out on bail. Photo: Winson Wong Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui announced he would remain in Britain on December 3 while out on bail. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui announced he would remain in Britain on December 3 while out on bail. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE