High-ranking officials take oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong and Basic Law

  • The 12 undersecretaries and 14 political assistants become the first public officers to fulfil new requirement of expression of loyalty
  • Members of the civil service will sign a declaration stating the same pledges in the coming months

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Updated: 7:02pm, 16 Dec, 2020

