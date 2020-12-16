The Yantian People's Court in Shenzhen, where a group of Hong Kong fugitives are soon to face trial. Photo: Handout
Ten Hong Kong fugitives in Shenzhen charged with border-crossing offences, closed-door hearings to be held on cases of other two
- Two of the Hongkongers were charged with organising an illegal border crossing, and eight others were charged with taking part
- The detainees’ families have asked Shenzhen authorities to allow them to attend their loved ones’ trials
