Pro-government activist Leticia Lee speaks to reporters at a 2016 press conference. Photo: Dickson Lee
High-profile Hong Kong activist Leticia Lee, champion of police force and national education, dies at 56
- Medical sources say the pro-government figure tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19 after death, the cause of which was still unknown
- Lee rose to prominence in 2012 with the formation of the Parents’ Association, then launched a hunger strike in support of police during Occupy Central
Topic | Hong Kong politics
