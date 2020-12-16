Pro-government activist Leticia Lee speaks to reporters at a 2016 press conference. Photo: Dickson Lee Pro-government activist Leticia Lee speaks to reporters at a 2016 press conference. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pro-government activist Leticia Lee speaks to reporters at a 2016 press conference. Photo: Dickson Lee
High-profile Hong Kong activist Leticia Lee, champion of police force and national education, dies at 56

  • Medical sources say the pro-government figure tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19 after death, the cause of which was still unknown
  • Lee rose to prominence in 2012 with the formation of the Parents’ Association, then launched a hunger strike in support of police during Occupy Central

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 9:38pm, 16 Dec, 2020

