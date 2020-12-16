The offices of the Communications Authority in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam The offices of the Communications Authority in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s communications watchdog dismisses complaint by teachers’ union over portrayal in Chinese state TV documentary

  • Professional Teachers’ Union accuses CCTV of wrongly claiming in programme that educators supported city’s independence
  • But Communications Authority says local broadcasters cannot be required to ensure imported content meets same standards of fairness as Hong Kong productions

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:40am, 17 Dec, 2020

