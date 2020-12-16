The offices of the Communications Authority in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s communications watchdog dismisses complaint by teachers’ union over portrayal in Chinese state TV documentary
- Professional Teachers’ Union accuses CCTV of wrongly claiming in programme that educators supported city’s independence
- But Communications Authority says local broadcasters cannot be required to ensure imported content meets same standards of fairness as Hong Kong productions
Topic | Hong Kong media
