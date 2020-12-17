Charles Wong, one of the three co-founders of the Bauhinia Party, in his office at Cyberport. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | New kid on Hong Kong’s political bloc: founders of Bauhinia Party dismiss fears over mainland China roots, say mission is to unite divided city
- Organisation has aroused suspicions among pro-Beijing groups that it aims to supplant them, while others question whether members are secretly serving the Communist Party
- But a co-founder tells the Post the party seeks only to move Hong Kong past political gridlock and solve a failure in governance so causes of anti-government protests can be addressed
Topic | Hong Kong politics
