We love Hong Kong and should be on the front lines of solving its problems, says co-founder of new Bauhinia Party

  • In this extended excerpt from a Post interview, Charles Wong lays out the vision behind the organisation seeking to transform the city’s politics
  • He says both the pro-Beijing and opposition camps face hurdles in solving society’s challenges, and anyone suspicious of the Bauhinia Party should ask the only question that matters – what can it do for Hong Kong?

Natalie WongPhila Siu
Natalie Wong and Phila Siu

Updated: 11:50am, 17 Dec, 2020

