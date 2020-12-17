Bauhinia Party co-founder Charles Wong sat down with the Post for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
We love Hong Kong and should be on the front lines of solving its problems, says co-founder of new Bauhinia Party
- In this extended excerpt from a Post interview, Charles Wong lays out the vision behind the organisation seeking to transform the city’s politics
- He says both the pro-Beijing and opposition camps face hurdles in solving society’s challenges, and anyone suspicious of the Bauhinia Party should ask the only question that matters – what can it do for Hong Kong?
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Bauhinia Party co-founder Charles Wong sat down with the Post for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. Photo: K. Y. Cheng