Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa hopes rationality returns to US-China relations when Joe Biden replaces President Donald Trump in White House

  • City’s first postcolonial chief executive hopes world becomes more unified and peaceful place after 46th US president is inaugurated in January
  • Tung was speaking at an online conference organised by Our Hong Kong Foundation

Natalie Wong
Updated: 4:46pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden in Beijing in 2013. Photo: Getty Images
