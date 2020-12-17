Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden in Beijing in 2013. Photo: Getty Images
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa hopes rationality returns to US-China relations when Joe Biden replaces President Donald Trump in White House
- City’s first postcolonial chief executive hopes world becomes more unified and peaceful place after 46th US president is inaugurated in January
- Tung was speaking at an online conference organised by Our Hong Kong Foundation
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden in Beijing in 2013. Photo: Getty Images