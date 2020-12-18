The US has again told its citizens to reconsider travelling to Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung The US has again told its citizens to reconsider travelling to Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Politics

US raises concerns over mainland China security forces operating in Hong Kong, as it again warns citizens about travelling to city

  • US state department tells citizens to reconsider visiting city and expresses concern over what it says is lack of judicial oversight
  • But latest travel advisory does lower Covid-19 threat level to moderate

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:17pm, 18 Dec, 2020

