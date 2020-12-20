Hong Kong’s finance minister Paul Chan dressed up as a chef for a video promoting the consultation period for the next budget. Photo: Facebook Hong Kong’s finance minister Paul Chan dressed up as a chef for a video promoting the consultation period for the next budget. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong finance chief issues budget warning, says unemployment could rise if Covid-19 fourth wave not under control

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says key aim of budget will be to support residents most severely hit by the pandemic
  • Questions raised over future of cash handout for Hongkongers, and lowering tax rebates

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 3:52pm, 20 Dec, 2020

