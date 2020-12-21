Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government in October 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong mask ban constitutional for all public meetings and processions, top court rules, as it backs government’s use of colonial-era law
- Court of Final Appeal sides with government over use of emergency powers
- Mask ban was introduced during height of civil unrest in 2019
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government in October 2019. Photo: Felix Wong