Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Family members of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in mainland China seek help in attending Shenzhen trial

  • Under the mainland’s Criminal Procedure Law, authorities are required to serve notice of hearing and announce trial venue three days in advance
  • Families urge mainland authorities to let them know the trial date 20 days in advance to ensure they can attend hearings after two-week quarantine

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:12pm, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE