Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Family members of 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in mainland China seek help in attending Shenzhen trial
- Under the mainland’s Criminal Procedure Law, authorities are required to serve notice of hearing and announce trial venue three days in advance
- Families urge mainland authorities to let them know the trial date 20 days in advance to ensure they can attend hearings after two-week quarantine
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Li Tsz-yin's father (left) and Wong Wai-yin's wife outside Hong Kong Immigration Department Building in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang