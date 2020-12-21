Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: ban on arrivals from Britain spoils homecoming plans of many Hong Kong students

  • Parents say family reunion plans have been ruined by the ban on all passenger flights from Britain from Tuesday
  • Consultants say several thousand Hongkongers studying in Britain will remain stranded, while the ban also pours cold water on immigration plans

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:15pm, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE