Hong Kong has banned all passenger flights from Britain starting from midnight on Monday as a drastic measure to shut out a more infectious strain of Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: ban on arrivals from Britain spoils homecoming plans of many Hong Kong students
- Parents say family reunion plans have been ruined by the ban on all passenger flights from Britain from Tuesday
- Consultants say several thousand Hongkongers studying in Britain will remain stranded, while the ban also pours cold water on immigration plans
