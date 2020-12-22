Exiled activist Nathan Law addresses a recent rally in London. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law reveals he has applied for political asylum in Britain
- Ex-lawmaker, who has been in self-imposed exile in London for six months, says he wants to ‘sound an alarm’ on Communist Party threat to democratic values
- Law finds London ‘exciting and welcoming’ and there are shared cultural roots and signs that make him ‘feel calm and blessed’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
