exclusive | Hong Kong activist rejected by US consulate reveals he was student shot during last year’s protests, now fears brunt of national security law

  • Tsang Chi-kin, 19, who has since gone into hiding, was due to appear in court on Tuesday over other charges, but did not show up
  • He is best known as the teenager who was shot in the chest by police during a violent protest in Tsuen Wan on National Day last year

Chris Lau
Chris Lau and Mantai Chow

Updated: 4:31pm, 22 Dec, 2020

Tsang Chi-kin, who was turned away after seeking refuge at the US consulate in October, appears for a court date earlier this year. Photo: Handout
