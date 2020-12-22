Tsang Chi-kin, who was turned away after seeking refuge at the US consulate in October, appears for a court date earlier this year. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Hong Kong activist rejected by US consulate reveals he was student shot during last year’s protests, now fears brunt of national security law
- Tsang Chi-kin, 19, who has since gone into hiding, was due to appear in court on Tuesday over other charges, but did not show up
- He is best known as the teenager who was shot in the chest by police during a violent protest in Tsuen Wan on National Day last year
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tsang Chi-kin, who was turned away after seeking refuge at the US consulate in October, appears for a court date earlier this year. Photo: Handout