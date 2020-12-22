Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service has been placed on a list of Chinese and Russian entities barred from accessing certain US technology. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service has been placed on a list of Chinese and Russian entities barred from accessing certain US technology. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service has been placed on a list of Chinese and Russian entities barred from accessing certain US technology. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service lands on new US commerce department blacklist

  • The service, one of 103 Chinese and Russian entities on list, oversees airborne firefighting and law enforcement operations, search and rescue missions
  • Opposition activists had previously accused the agency of assisting the Chinese coastguard in their interception of 12 Hong Kong fugitives

Chris Lau
Updated: 3:26pm, 22 Dec, 2020

