exclusive | Beijing mulling drastic overhaul of Election Committee deciding Hong Kong’s chief executive and Legislative Council to curb opposition’s influence: sources

  • China’s top legislative body could begin process to scrap 117 committee seats decided by district councillors as it meets this week
  • Beijing may also axe five legislative seats dominated by opposition camp to erode its influence in city’s political affairs, insiders say

Jeffie Lam , Lilian Cheng , William Zheng and Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:17pm, 22 Dec, 2020

