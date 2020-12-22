A Chinese soldier stands outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | Beijing mulling drastic overhaul of Election Committee deciding Hong Kong’s chief executive and Legislative Council to curb opposition’s influence: sources
- China’s top legislative body could begin process to scrap 117 committee seats decided by district councillors as it meets this week
- Beijing may also axe five legislative seats dominated by opposition camp to erode its influence in city’s political affairs, insiders say
Topic | Hong Kong politics
