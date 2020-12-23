A combination screen grab shows a police officer displaying the identification card of reporter Ronson Chan during a live stream of a protest. Photo: Stand News
Hong Kong protests: police officer broke data privacy law by displaying reporter’s ID card during protest live stream, watchdog finds
- Privacy Commissioner criticises officer for revealing personal data of Ronson Chan during streaming coverage of demonstration in Tai Po last year
- Watchdog calls on force to create standards for handling residents’ information in such situations and better train officers to respect privacy law
