A combination screen grab shows a police officer displaying the identification card of reporter Ronson Chan during a live stream of a protest. Photo: Stand News A combination screen grab shows a police officer displaying the identification card of reporter Ronson Chan during a live stream of a protest. Photo: Stand News
Hong Kong protests: police officer broke data privacy law by displaying reporter’s ID card during protest live stream, watchdog finds

  • Privacy Commissioner criticises officer for revealing personal data of Ronson Chan during streaming coverage of demonstration in Tai Po last year
  • Watchdog calls on force to create standards for handling residents’ information in such situations and better train officers to respect privacy law

Updated: 12:10am, 23 Dec, 2020

